Getting to the point…The past was honored by the present with a focus on the future as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton recognized the Navy Medical Corps 150th anniversary, March 3, 1871. Coordinating what is to be a month-long celebratory process is Capt. Andrea Donalty, NMRTC Bremerton chief medical officer and general pediatrician who affirms that this event kicked off a month long tribute to the Medical Corps and physicians, which will wrap up with National Doctor’s Day on March 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 18:19 Photo ID: 6541587 VIRIN: 210303-N-HU933-041 Resolution: 4555x3893 Size: 3.09 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sesquicentennial Surgeons recognized at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.