Getting to the point…The past was honored by the present with a focus on the future as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton recognized the Navy Medical Corps 150th anniversary, March 3, 1871. Coordinating what is to be a month-long celebratory process is Capt. Andrea Donalty, NMRTC Bremerton chief medical officer and general pediatrician who affirms that this event kicked off a month long tribute to the Medical Corps and physicians, which will wrap up with National Doctor’s Day on March 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
Sesquicentennial Surgeons recognized at NMRTC Bremerton
