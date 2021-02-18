Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard immunizes citizens ages 65 to 101

    IONIA, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Michigan Army National Guard medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Bronco, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to an Ionia County resident at community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the County Road Department, Feb. 18, 2021. He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ionia County Health Department to provide vaccines for the 65 and older residents. The Michigan National Guard has augmented with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to support local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6541210
    VIRIN: 210218-Z-FY465-1008
    Resolution: 4560x3648
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: IONIA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard immunizes citizens ages 65 to 101, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

