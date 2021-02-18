A Michigan Army National Guard medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Bronco, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to an Ionia County resident at community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the County Road Department, Feb. 18, 2021. He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ionia County Health Department to provide vaccines for the 65 and older residents. The Michigan National Guard has augmented with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to support local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6541210
|VIRIN:
|210218-Z-FY465-1008
|Resolution:
|4560x3648
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|IONIA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard immunizes citizens ages 65 to 101, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
