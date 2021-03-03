Fort Riley Friday-Legacy IACH

This Fort Riley Friday we look at the predecessor to today’s Irwin Army Community Hospital.



Located at 600 Huebner Road, construction on the legacy IACH began in July 1955. The facility was dedicated in February 1958 with 250 beds, expandable to 500 beds.



The hospital was named in memory of Brig. Gen. Bernard John Dowling Irwin, "The Fighting Doctor” who served with distinction in the Civil War and later was post surgeon at Fort Riley. He was awarded the Medal of Honor just prior to his retirement in January, 1894. Irwin's actions were the earliest for which the Medal of Honor was awarded, pre-dating the outbreak of the Civil War.



Later, IACH was expanded and an outpatient wing opened in 1978. The legacy hospital closed in October 2016 when the new hospital, also named for Brig. Gen. Irwin, opened its doors. Today, building 600 is in the process of demolition.



Pictured: Building 600 in 1967 (top) and as it appears today (bottom.)

