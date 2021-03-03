Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley Friday-Legacy IACH

    Fort Riley Friday-Legacy IACH

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Scott Rhodes 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This Fort Riley Friday we look at the predecessor to today’s Irwin Army Community Hospital.

    Located at 600 Huebner Road, construction on the legacy IACH began in July 1955. The facility was dedicated in February 1958 with 250 beds, expandable to 500 beds.

    The hospital was named in memory of Brig. Gen. Bernard John Dowling Irwin, "The Fighting Doctor” who served with distinction in the Civil War and later was post surgeon at Fort Riley. He was awarded the Medal of Honor just prior to his retirement in January, 1894. Irwin's actions were the earliest for which the Medal of Honor was awarded, pre-dating the outbreak of the Civil War.

    Later, IACH was expanded and an outpatient wing opened in 1978. The legacy hospital closed in October 2016 when the new hospital, also named for Brig. Gen. Irwin, opened its doors. Today, building 600 is in the process of demolition.

    Pictured: Building 600 in 1967 (top) and as it appears today (bottom.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 12:50
    Photo ID: 6540854
    VIRIN: 210303-A-YH536-001
    Resolution: 1200x1200
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Friday-Legacy IACH, by Scott Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT