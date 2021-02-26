Team 916 answers calling from higher power

Senior Master Sgts. Daniel Drake, Brian Nash, Ian Gardner, Master Sgt. Kevin Merrill and Todd Gardner (not pictured) volunteered to place sand bags in adanvace of potential flooding at St. Joseph's Free Will Baptist Church, February 19. 2021. The Reserve Citizen Airmen did not hesitate to help when Pastor Les Capers, a retired Master Sgt. from the 916th, called Gardner for assistance.

Date Taken: 02.26.2021
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US