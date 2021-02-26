Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team 916 answers calling from higher power

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Master Sgts. Daniel Drake, Brian Nash, Ian Gardner, Master Sgt. Kevin Merrill and Todd Gardner (not pictured) volunteered to place sand bags in adanvace of potential flooding at St. Joseph's Free Will Baptist Church, February 19. 2021. The Reserve Citizen Airmen did not hesitate to help when Pastor Les Capers, a retired Master Sgt. from the 916th, called Gardner for assistance.

