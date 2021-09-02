NAVSEA NextGen Selectee: Kaitlin “Katy” Johnson

Recently Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) saw the selection of five individuals into Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year. For Radiological Controls (Code 105) Technician Kaitlin “Katy” Johnson, this opportunity was a chance to better herself professionally and develop her leadership skills.

