    NAVSEA NextGen Selectee: Kaitlin “Katy” Johnson

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Recently Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) saw the selection of five individuals into Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year. For Radiological Controls (Code 105) Technician Kaitlin “Katy” Johnson, this opportunity was a chance to better herself professionally and develop her leadership skills.

    NAVSEA NextGen Selectee: Kaitlin &ldquo;Katy&rdquo; Johnson

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    NAVSEA NEXTGEN

