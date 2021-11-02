Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 BEYA STEM Event

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    The 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fair happened in a virtual environment Feb. 11-13. Tank-automotive and Armaments Command exceeded command expectations for recruiting during the event.

    BEYA STEM 2021 offers TACOM diverse recruiting options

    TAGS

    BEYA
    Black Engineer of the Year
    STEM
    TACOM

