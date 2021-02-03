CSG7 Says Farewell to LN1 Christopher Neal

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar.02, 2021) - Today we say farewell to one of Commander Submarine Group Seven’s finest. Legalman 1st Class Christopher Neal, a native of Joppa, Maryland. While serving at CSG-7, Neal provided expert legal support to a staff of over 250 personnel across two operation task forces, over 20 operational submarines and a myriad of surface vessels forward deployed to the seventh and fifth fleet areas of responsibility. Neal’s unwavering devotion to duty reflected credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the united states Naval service which lead to him being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal at a ceremony attended by his wife Amanda and son Dante. Fair winds and following seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class, Adam K. Thomas.

