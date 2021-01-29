Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week 2021

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Students from Camp Zama's Zama Middle High School demonstrate robotics engineering by showing off a robot they designed and programmed for the STEM classes at the school. The presentation highlighted the theme of this year's Engineers Week, which was Imagining Tomorrow.

    Camp Zama
    USACE
    Engineer Week
    JED

