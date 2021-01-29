Students from Camp Zama's Zama Middle High School demonstrate robotics engineering by showing off a robot they designed and programmed for the STEM classes at the school. The presentation highlighted the theme of this year's Engineers Week, which was Imagining Tomorrow.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6540036 VIRIN: 210129-A-AD803-711 Resolution: 2400x1500 Size: 2.48 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineers Week 2021, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.