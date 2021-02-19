Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Timothy Lezama is an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter pilot with 210th Rescue Squadron. Lezama is a native of Parkland, Fla., and his parents emigrated from Trinidad and Tabago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
1st-generation Trinidadian Pave Hawk pilot calls Alaska, 176th Wing home
