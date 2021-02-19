Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outside of Work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Engineer Gives Back to Community

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left to right: Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Combat Systems Project Engineer Dan Ritchey with daughter Danielle Ritchey and wife Toni Ritchey. (Photo provided by Dan Ritchey)

    #NSWCPHD #NAVSEA #nonprofit #family #help

