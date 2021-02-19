From left to right: Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Combat Systems Project Engineer Dan Ritchey with daughter Danielle Ritchey and wife Toni Ritchey. (Photo provided by Dan Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6539937
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-N2246-001
|Resolution:
|520x416
|Size:
|41.8 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outside of Work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Engineer Gives Back to Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Outside of Work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Engineer Gives Back to Community
LEAVE A COMMENT