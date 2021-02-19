Hawaii ANG Airmen continue logistics support in D.C.

Tech. Sgt. Jose Molestina, Staff Sgt. Daniel Buss, Senior Airman Nainoa Kahauolopua, Chief Master Sgt. Edward Tang, and Tech. Sgt. Garrick Ferreira, all Hawaii Air National Guard members who augmented the 113th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Ground Transportation Flight, gather Feb. 19, 2021, while supporting Operation Capitol Response in Washington D.C. The Airmen initially relocated to support this year’s presidential inauguration and provided 24/7 transportation capabilities for thousands of follow-on service members to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. The team has continued to support the 113th Wing at Joint Base Andrews to assist with regular movements of forces and supplies. (courtesy photo)

