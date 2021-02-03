Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Debut "Super Delta"

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    210302-N-YO638-1062 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Mar. 02, 2021) The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut a F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training evolution over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro.. The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Debut "Super Delta", by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

