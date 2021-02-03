Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Debut "Super Delta"

210302-N-YO638-1062 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Mar. 02, 2021) The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut a F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training evolution over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro.. The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

