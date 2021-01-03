VT-22 earns 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award

KINGSVILLE, Texas - Training Squadron (VT) 22 Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Kevin Goodwin accepts the 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award, which recognizes the Naval Air Training Command squadron that has made the most significant contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety program throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

