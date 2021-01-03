Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-22 earns 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    KINGSVILLE, Texas - Training Squadron (VT) 22 Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Kevin Goodwin accepts the 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award, which recognizes the Naval Air Training Command squadron that has made the most significant contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety program throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

