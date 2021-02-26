Maj. Dexter Williams, Fort Drum Preventive Medicine chief, visited the Exchange on Feb. 26 to speak with frontline workers about COVID-19 and the vaccination process. (Courtesy Photo)
This work, Fort Drum preventive medicine chief discusses COVID, vaccination process with Exchange staff, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
