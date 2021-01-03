The annual Army Emergency Relief campaign runs from March 1 to May 15. AER receives no federal funding, and 90 cents of every dollar donated through the campaign goes right back to Soldiers. According to AER, every $10 donated turns into $30 of assistance.(Courtesy graphic)
Fort Drum launches annual Army Emergency Relief campaign
