TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Tech. Sgt. Yochabel Zink, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight mission planning noncommissioned officer in charge, returned home last month from a five-month deployment stateside. “Take care of yourself first and taking care of the mission comes in unison as you have a sound body and mind to fulfill it,” said Zink on what she learned about resiliency during her deployment. The primary mission for the deployment was to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to COVID-19 contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 12:14 Photo ID: 6539247 VIRIN: 201106-F-RD666-0001 Resolution: 1188x2208 Size: 611.87 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201106-F-RD666-0001, by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.