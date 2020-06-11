Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201106-F-RD666-0001

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Edzel Butac 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Tech. Sgt. Yochabel Zink, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight mission planning noncommissioned officer in charge, returned home last month from a five-month deployment stateside. “Take care of yourself first and taking care of the mission comes in unison as you have a sound body and mind to fulfill it,” said Zink on what she learned about resiliency during her deployment. The primary mission for the deployment was to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to COVID-19 contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, 201106-F-RD666-0001, by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    446th AES professionals return home after worldwide deployments

    Reserve Ready
    covid19USAF

