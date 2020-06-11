TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Tech. Sgt. Yochabel Zink, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight mission planning noncommissioned officer in charge, returned home last month from a five-month deployment stateside. “Take care of yourself first and taking care of the mission comes in unison as you have a sound body and mind to fulfill it,” said Zink on what she learned about resiliency during her deployment. The primary mission for the deployment was to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to COVID-19 contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6539247
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-RD666-0001
|Resolution:
|1188x2208
|Size:
|611.87 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 201106-F-RD666-0001, by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
446th AES professionals return home after worldwide deployments
LEAVE A COMMENT