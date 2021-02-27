Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Army National Guard inducted five new Non Commissioned Officers while on deployment to Poland.

    Alaska Army National Guard inducted five new Non Commissioned Officers while on deployment to Poland.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard inducted five new Non Commissioned Officers while on deployment to Poland in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27,2021. The NCO induction ceremony can be dated back to Frederick the Great, today we commemorate this right of passage as celebration as these five NCO’s join the Corps which is the backbone of the United States Army. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 12:12
    Photo ID: 6539219
    VIRIN: 210227-A-HS490-141
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 22.71 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard inducted five new Non Commissioned Officers while on deployment to Poland., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT