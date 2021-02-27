Alaska Army National Guard inducted five new Non Commissioned Officers while on deployment to Poland in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27,2021. The NCO induction ceremony can be dated back to Frederick the Great, today we commemorate this right of passage as celebration as these five NCO’s join the Corps which is the backbone of the United States Army. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

