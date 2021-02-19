‘You can be any rank and make changes in the Army;’ Thunderbolt Soldier influences Army Policy

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD., – Army Sgt. Nicole Pierce, a behavioral health noncommissioned officer with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, founder of the Army Mom Life Facebook group, and the one who originally reached out to Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston via Twitter about pregnancy policy updates shares her story Feb. 19 at the Brigade Headquarters. (US Army photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)
