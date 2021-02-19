Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘You can be any rank and make changes in the Army;’ Thunderbolt Soldier influences Army Policy

    ‘You can be any rank and make changes in the Army;’ Thunderbolt Soldier influences Army Policy

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD., – Army Sgt. Nicole Pierce, a behavioral health noncommissioned officer with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, founder of the Army Mom Life Facebook group, and the one who originally reached out to Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston via Twitter about pregnancy policy updates shares her story Feb. 19 at the Brigade Headquarters. (US Army photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 11:05
    Photo ID: 6539083
    VIRIN: 210219-A-CD295-001
    Resolution: 2646x1960
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘You can be any rank and make changes in the Army;’ Thunderbolt Soldier influences Army Policy, by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @US ARMY @USARPAC @FORSCOM @USAREC @TRADOC #HerStory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT