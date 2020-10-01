The solar corona viewed in white light during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 from Mitchell, Oregon. The moon blocks out the central part of the Sun, allowing the tenuous outer regions to be seen in full detail. The image is courtesy of Benjamin Boe and first published in “CME-induced Thermodynamic Changes in the Corona as Inferred from Fe XI and Fe XIV Emission Observations during the 2017 August 21 Total Solar Eclipse”, Boe, Habbal, Druckmüller, Ding, Hodérova, & Štarha, Astrophysical Journal, 888, 100, (Jan. 10, 2020).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 06:22 Photo ID: 6538601 VIRIN: 200110-N-NO204-001 Resolution: 1253x841 Size: 294.21 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astrophysicist’s 2004 Theory Confirmed: Why the Sun’s Composition Varies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.