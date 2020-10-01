Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astrophysicist’s 2004 Theory Confirmed: Why the Sun’s Composition Varies

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The solar corona viewed in white light during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 from Mitchell, Oregon. The moon blocks out the central part of the Sun, allowing the tenuous outer regions to be seen in full detail. The image is courtesy of Benjamin Boe and first published in “CME-induced Thermodynamic Changes in the Corona as Inferred from Fe XI and Fe XIV Emission Observations during the 2017 August 21 Total Solar Eclipse”, Boe, Habbal, Druckmüller, Ding, Hodérova, & Štarha, Astrophysical Journal, 888, 100, (Jan. 10, 2020).

    Astrophysicist&rsquo;s 2004 Theory Confirmed: Why the Sun&rsquo;s Composition Varies

    TAGS

    Solar flares
    Solar abundances
    Alfven waves
    Active solar corona

