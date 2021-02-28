2CR remembers Operation Desert Storm

The 2d Cavalry Regiment remembers the unit’s vital role in honor of the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. The regiment along with the 210th Artillery Brigade, 2-1 Aviation Battalion, 82nd Engineer Battalion and other assets made up the 8,500 strong “Dragoon Battle Group.” Commanded by Col. Leonard D. Holder, the 65th colonel of the regiment, 2CR led the way during the Battle of 73 Easting for which the regiment earned the Valorous Unit Award for its service. (U.S Army infographic by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

