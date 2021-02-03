Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO MLC Category B Employee of the Year for FY 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 2, 2021) Mayumi Teruya, an administrative specialist in the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, is the CFAO Master Labor Contract Category “B” Employee of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020. Teruya has worked at CFAO since 2006 and her job specialty is handling transfer, separation and retirement packages with a secondary role handling the procurement of supplies for her department. This environmental portrait was taken during an interview onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 2, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 01:05
    Photo ID: 6538415
    VIRIN: 210302-N-QY759-0002
    Resolution: 6419x4585
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO MLC Category B Employee of the Year for FY 2020, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Admin
    MLC
    CFAO

