KADENA, Japan (Mar. 2, 2021) Mayumi Teruya, an administrative specialist in the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, is the CFAO Master Labor Contract Category “B” Employee of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020. Teruya has worked at CFAO since 2006 and her job specialty is handling transfer, separation and retirement packages with a secondary role handling the procurement of supplies for her department. This environmental portrait was taken during an interview onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 2, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 01:05 Photo ID: 6538415 VIRIN: 210302-N-QY759-0002 Resolution: 6419x4585 Size: 1.8 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO MLC Category B Employee of the Year for FY 2020, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.