Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon Promotion

Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) - Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7, administers the oath of office to Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon, Staff Cryptologist and native of Indianapolis, Indiana, as Sheldon's wife Jessica, and sons Eli (12) and Josh (8) look on. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Adam K. Thomas/Released)

