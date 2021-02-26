Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon Promotion

    Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon Promotion

    JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) - Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7, administers the oath of office to Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon, Staff Cryptologist and native of Indianapolis, Indiana, as Sheldon's wife Jessica, and sons Eli (12) and Josh (8) look on. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Adam K. Thomas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6538187
    VIRIN: 210226-N-DS193-0009
    Resolution: 1680x1120
    Size: 240.44 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon Promotion, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion

    TAGS

    submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT