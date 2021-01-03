Coding the future: DEL 4 members selected for Supra Coders course

Out of 400 people, 25 members were selected to attend the Supra Coders course and five of those chosen are assigned to Space Delta 4. Congratulations to Senior Airman Emily Hosoya, Capt. Scott Hubert, Staff Sgt. Caden Reynolds, Staff Sgt. Andrew Rohn, and 1st Lt. Samuel Zemlicka for attending. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

