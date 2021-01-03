Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coding the future: DEL 4 members selected for Supra Coders course

    Coding the future: DEL 4 members selected for Supra Coders course

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Buckley Garrison

    Out of 400 people, 25 members were selected to attend the Supra Coders course and five of those chosen are assigned to Space Delta 4. Congratulations to Senior Airman Emily Hosoya, Capt. Scott Hubert, Staff Sgt. Caden Reynolds, Staff Sgt. Andrew Rohn, and 1st Lt. Samuel Zemlicka for attending. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6538178
    VIRIN: 210301-F-AI758-0003
    Resolution: 9000x2250
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coding the future: DEL 4 members selected for Supra Coders course, by SSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spaceforcefet
    supra coders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT