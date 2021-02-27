Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsage Announces Senior Sailor of the Year, FY 2020

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210227-N-EG940-1009 NORFOLK(Feb. 27, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kenesha Bryan poses for a photo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Feb. 27, 2021. Bryan has been selected as Kearsarge's Senior Sailor of the Year, FY 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Vermeulen)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsage Announces Senior Sailor of the Year, FY 2020, by PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kearsarge Announces Senior Sailor of the Year for FY20

    USS Kearsarge
    LHD 3
    amphibious assault ship
    Senior Sailor of the Year
    SSOY

