CJCS visits NORAD and U.S. Northern Command

Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, greets Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley during his visit to the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., March 1, 2021. Milley was briefed on the commands' complementary missions of homeland defense for the United States and Canada, and Defense Support of Civil Authorities, which includes DoD's COVID-19 response. (DoD photo by US Air Force Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

