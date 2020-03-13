Antietam Conducts Routine Operations

2003013-N-VF045-1011

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 13, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Daniel Falk, from Salina, Kan., inspects an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 for corrosion in the hangar bay aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

