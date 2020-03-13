Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Antietam Conducts Routine Operations

    Antietam Conducts Routine Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    2003013-N-VF045-1011
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 13, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Daniel Falk, from Salina, Kan., inspects an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 for corrosion in the hangar bay aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6538060
    VIRIN: 200313-N-VF045-1011
    Resolution: 4630x3307
    Size: 890.58 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SALINA, KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helicopter
    USS Antietam
    hsm 77
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT