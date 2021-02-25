This is a SHARP poster created by 18th Medical Command (DS) Public Affairs Office. Soldiers used in the poster are from 18 MEDCOM (DS) and were edited to create a composite image for the Army's SHARP program. Image contains the words: Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, Not in our Army. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau)
This work, SHARP Poster, by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
