    SHARP Poster

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau 

    18th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    This is a SHARP poster created by 18th Medical Command (DS) Public Affairs Office. Soldiers used in the poster are from 18 MEDCOM (DS) and were edited to create a composite image for the Army's SHARP program. Image contains the words: Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, Not in our Army. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 17:53
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Soldier
    Fort Shafter
    Sexual
    USARPAC
    poster
    SHARP
    Hawaii
    Army
    Assault
    Harassment

