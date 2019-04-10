Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Cuba Post Office

Originally built as horse stables, the current post office at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba has been in use since 1943. NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville postal operations expect to move to a newly renovated facility in 2021.

