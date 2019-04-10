Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Cuba Post Office

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.04.2019

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Originally built as horse stables, the current post office at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba has been in use since 1943. NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville postal operations expect to move to a newly renovated facility in 2021.

