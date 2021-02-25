A Michigan Air Guard member goes to Europe

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY 02.25.2021 Courtesy Photo 110th Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Tackett, a member of the 217th Air Operations Group, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., stands in front of a section of the Berlin Wall on display at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. Tackett has been integrally involved in planning efforts for U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa operations for nearly a decade. His service represents the Air Force's "Total Force" initiative, or the blending of active, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve personnel and equipment in support of the overall Air Force mission (U.S. National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Chani Devers).