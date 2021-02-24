First female senior enlisted leader for joint missions in the D.C. National Guard shares her perspective as a woman in the military

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, Joint Task Force senior enlisted leader, District of Columbia National Guard talks about her experiences throughout her career at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

