Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat — Small II boat crew assists three on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont Key, Florida, Feb.28, 2021. The crew dewatered the vessel, found source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6536668
|VIRIN:
|210228-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast GUard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT