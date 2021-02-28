Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast GUard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat — Small II boat crew assists three on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont  Key, Florida, Feb.28, 2021. The crew dewatered the vessel, found source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6536668
    VIRIN: 210228-G-G0107-001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast GUard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    gulf coast
    dewatering
    Station St. Petersburg

