Coast GUard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key

Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat — Small II boat crew assists three on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont Key, Florida, Feb.28, 2021. The crew dewatered the vessel, found source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

