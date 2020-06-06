Members of the 372nd Military Police Battalion, District of Columbia Army National Guard, have positive interactions with protestors and other city pedestrians while assisting the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department at various metro stations June 6, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 15:23 Photo ID: 6536614 VIRIN: 200606-F-BH411-555 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 575.33 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, District of Columbia National Guardsman interacts with members of the public, by SSgt Anthony Small, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.