    District of Columbia National Guardsman interacts with members of the public

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 372nd Military Police Battalion, District of Columbia Army National Guard, have positive interactions with protestors and other city pedestrians while assisting the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department at various metro stations June 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Representation: the antidote to extremism

    TAGS

    DC National Guard

