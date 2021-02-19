Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic offered at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    With Naval Hospital Bremerton offering a Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic beginning in March, 2021, Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q Castro, Obstetrics and Gynecology Department head and certified nurse midwife, along with Family Medicine and OB/GYN physicians, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives will be providing screening and information on available forms of contraceptives for determining safe forms of contraceptives for all eligible patients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 12:45
    VIRIN: 210219-N-HU933-117
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    This work, Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic offered at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

