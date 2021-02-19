Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic offered at Naval Hospital Bremerton

With Naval Hospital Bremerton offering a Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic beginning in March, 2021, Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q Castro, Obstetrics and Gynecology Department head and certified nurse midwife, along with Family Medicine and OB/GYN physicians, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives will be providing screening and information on available forms of contraceptives for determining safe forms of contraceptives for all eligible patients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
