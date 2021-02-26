Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC San Diego Graduates 24 Basic Shipboard Intelligence Course Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210226-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) Twenty-four fleet Sailors graduated from the Basic Shipboard Intelligence Course offered by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

