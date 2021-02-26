Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Sailor Mentors, Inspires Navy’s Future Linguists

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210226-N-N0484-0003 MONTEREY, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Sara Schmitt (left) provides mentorship to Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Blessie Hardee, a recent of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC). Schmidt serves as the leading petty officer of N34, the division of 86 trainees at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey studying Persian-Farsi and Modern Standard Arabic at the DLIFLC. (U.S. Navy photo)

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

