IWTC Monterey Sailor Mentors, Inspires Navy’s Future Linguists

210226-N-N0484-0003 MONTEREY, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Sara Schmitt (left) provides mentorship to Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Blessie Hardee, a recent of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC). Schmidt serves as the leading petty officer of N34, the division of 86 trainees at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey studying Persian-Farsi and Modern Standard Arabic at the DLIFLC. (U.S. Navy photo)

