Marines serve chow at RUT

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Fasnacht, left, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Command Chaplain, serves food prepared in the expeditionary field kitchen during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

