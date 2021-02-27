Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard assist 2 adults, 4 children vessel taking on water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

    Coast Guard assist 2 adults, 4 children vessel taking on water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dragon (WPB-87367) Crewmembers assist a 17-foot vessel taking on water in St. Mary's Inlet, Ga., Friday, February 26, 2021. The 17-Foot vessel had 2 adults and 6 children on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6535920
    VIRIN: 210227-G-GO107-1256
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assist 2 adults, 4 children vessel taking on water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Sea Dragon
    D7
    USCGC Sea Dragon
    Cutter Sea Dragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT