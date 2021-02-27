Coast Guard assist 2 adults, 4 children vessel taking on water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dragon (WPB-87367) Crewmembers assist a 17-foot vessel taking on water in St. Mary's Inlet, Ga., Friday, February 26, 2021. The 17-Foot vessel had 2 adults and 6 children on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
