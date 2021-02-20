U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Ayala, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes notes while flying in a UH-1Y Venom during Realistic Urban Training exercise near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6535580
|VIRIN:
|210220-M-ON629-2648
|Resolution:
|1895x2842
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT