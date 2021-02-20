VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for takeoff in an AH-1Z Viper during Realistic Urban Training exercise Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

