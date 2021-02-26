CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Claude Tudor, director of Air Force Resilience for Headquarters Air Force, presents a retirement certificate to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Guilmain, former command chief of the 24th Special Operations Wing, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 26, 2021. Guilmain retired after almost 30 years of service in the military, including over two decades in Air Force Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
