Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment and 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment

    213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment and 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.1991

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Family members and friends gather to welcome back members of the 213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment of Wausau, Wis., and the 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment of Fort McCoy, Wis. Both units are U.S. Army Reserve assets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.1991
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6535134
    VIRIN: 910101-O-EV412-894
    Resolution: 1951x1312
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment and 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This month in Fort McCoy history: February 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volk Field
    Desert Storm
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT