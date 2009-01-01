Family members and friends gather to welcome back members of the 213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment of Wausau, Wis., and the 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment of Fort McCoy, Wis. Both units are U.S. Army Reserve assets.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.1991 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6535134 VIRIN: 910101-O-EV412-894 Resolution: 1951x1312 Size: 1 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 213th Combat Support Headquarters Detachment and 32nd Transportation Corps Detachment, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.