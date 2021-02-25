LS1 Zachary Shannon conducts first counts for Pack-up Kit (PUK) inventory on Depot Level Repairables for material housed in one of ASD’s 80 PUKs.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 14:59
|Photo ID:
|6534887
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-HM773-0029
|Resolution:
|1000x1500
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT