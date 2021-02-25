Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    LS1 Zachary Shannon conducts first counts for Pack-up Kit (PUK) inventory on Depot Level Repairables for material housed in one of ASD’s 80 PUKs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 14:59
    Photo ID: 6534887
    VIRIN: 210225-N-HM773-0029
    Resolution: 1000x1500
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    TAGS

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT