Bottom row, second from left, Scott Ensign, Air Force GeoBase Program manager and Air Force Civil Engineer Center Geo Integration officer, sits for a group photo with other students at the Royal School of Military Survey in the United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy of the royal School of Military Survey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2020 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 14:58 Photo ID: 6534799 VIRIN: 201124-F-ZZ999-300 Resolution: 3431x2208 Size: 1.25 MB Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Simple comment leads to royal education, career growth, experience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.