    Mobile medics leverage virtual health to aid military trainees with COVID

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Pvt. Madison Marvel, assigned to B Company, 188th Medical Battalion, is fully recovered after a bout with COVID-19 in January 2021. While quarantined, Marvel received medical assistance from mobile medics as part of a collaborative effort between Brooke Army Medical Center, the Virtual Medical Center and the Army Medical Center of Excellence at Joint Base San Antonio. (Courtesy photo)

