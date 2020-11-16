Pvt. Madison Marvel, assigned to B Company, 188th Medical Battalion, is fully recovered after a bout with COVID-19 in January 2021. While quarantined, Marvel received medical assistance from mobile medics as part of a collaborative effort between Brooke Army Medical Center, the Virtual Medical Center and the Army Medical Center of Excellence at Joint Base San Antonio. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2020 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 12:56 Photo ID: 6534609 VIRIN: 210224-A-A4714-1234 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 1.48 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile medics leverage virtual health to aid military trainees with COVID, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.