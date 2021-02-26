Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW command team receives COVID-19 vaccine

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100th ARW command chief, receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 26, 2020, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. The Department of Defense has begun the phased distribution process of the COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:33
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, 100th ARW command team receives COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    RAF Mildenhall
    command team
    COVID-19
    second dose

