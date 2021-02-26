U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100th ARW command chief, receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 26, 2020, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. The Department of Defense has begun the phased distribution process of the COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 11:33
|Photo ID:
|6534487
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-PZ401-1007
|Resolution:
|5397x3602
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th ARW command team receives COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS
