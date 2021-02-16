Molly Bergrem, NAVFAC Washington environmental engineer

Molly Bergren, environmental engineer and tanks and spills program manager, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. She serves Naval Support Activity (NSA) Washington in Washington D.C.



Bergren has been with NAVFAC Washington since 2018. As the Tanks and Spills Program Manager, she is responsible for the compliance of all facility fuel tanks at NSA Washington. Keeping the tanks up to date and in compliance not only guarantees safety of those working around them, but keeps missions that rely on generators, heating oil or backup power running without interruption. She is also responsible for the routine monthly inspection of the tanks.

