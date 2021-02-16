Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Molly Bergrem, NAVFAC Washington environmental engineer

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Molly Bergren, environmental engineer and tanks and spills program manager, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. She serves Naval Support Activity (NSA) Washington in Washington D.C.

    Bergren has been with NAVFAC Washington since 2018. As the Tanks and Spills Program Manager, she is responsible for the compliance of all facility fuel tanks at NSA Washington. Keeping the tanks up to date and in compliance not only guarantees safety of those working around them, but keeps missions that rely on generators, heating oil or backup power running without interruption. She is also responsible for the routine monthly inspection of the tanks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6533799
    VIRIN: 210225-N-HG124-1005
    Resolution: 3707x2471
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Molly Bergrem, NAVFAC Washington environmental engineer, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers Week Spotlight: Molly Bergren Finds Balance Through Engineering

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Public Works
    Civil Engineer Corps

