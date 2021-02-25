Erica Belton, NAVFAC Washington environmental engineer

Erica Belton, environmental engineer and clean air program manager, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. She serves Naval Support Activity Washington in Washington D.C.



Belton has served with NAVFAC Washington for the last six years. She has served in different capacities in addition to her current roles, including as Tank Program Manager. One of her many responsibilities is to get NAVFAC facilities permitted with the Washington D.C. Department of Energy & Environment, so that operations can run efficiently.

