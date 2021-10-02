William Cruz-Montes, environmental engineer, NAVFAC Washington

Cruz-Montes began serving as a civilian in the U.S. Navy as an intern with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under the Naval Acquisition Development Program. After working with several teams within NAVSEA, he moved to NAVFAC where he supported the Overseas, Regional and Installation Drinking Water Programs at NAVFAC HQ, NAVFAC Washington, and Public Works Department Washington, respectively. In July 2018, after serving as an intern for six months, he was offered a permanent position. He currently oversees and ensure that six installations under NSA Washington maintain environmental compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act.

