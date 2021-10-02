Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Cruz-Montes, environmental engineer, NAVFAC Washington

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Cruz-Montes began serving as a civilian in the U.S. Navy as an intern with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under the Naval Acquisition Development Program. After working with several teams within NAVSEA, he moved to NAVFAC where he supported the Overseas, Regional and Installation Drinking Water Programs at NAVFAC HQ, NAVFAC Washington, and Public Works Department Washington, respectively. In July 2018, after serving as an intern for six months, he was offered a permanent position. He currently oversees and ensure that six installations under NSA Washington maintain environmental compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Cruz-Montes, environmental engineer, NAVFAC Washington, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers Week Spotlight: William Cruz-Montes is Engineering the Best Version of Himself

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Public Works
    Civil Engineer Corps

