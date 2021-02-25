Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neighborly assistance

    Neighborly assistance

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Tyson Friar 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    1st Sgt. Michael Baker, the First Sergeant for the 53rd Quartermaster Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, cut down trees on his property during last week’s severe cold weather so that five other families without power could heat their homes, Feb. 2021. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold.

    People First

