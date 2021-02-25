Neighborly assistance

1st Sgt. Michael Baker, the First Sergeant for the 53rd Quartermaster Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, cut down trees on his property during last week’s severe cold weather so that five other families without power could heat their homes, Feb. 2021. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold.

