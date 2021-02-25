Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Chief of Space Operations Participates in NYT Sway Podcast

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond participates in the New York Times Sway podcast with Kara Swisher, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    United States Space Force

    Pentagon
    John Raymond
    Space Force
    Sway Podcast

